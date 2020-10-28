Andrea McLean's latest outfit has major Meghan Markle vibes

Andrea McLean's autumn wardrobe is a thing of dreams and her latest look has fans swooning. Dressed to impress for Wednesday's episode of Loose Women, the TV presenter stepped out in a stunning Merino blend shirt from Hobbs which she teamed with a brown leather skirt from Sosandar – and the Duchess of Sussex would certainly approve.

Andrea presented Loose Women on Wednesday

Giving off major Meghan Markle vibes in her desk-to-daywear ensemble, Andrea polished off her look with her go-to silver jewellery set. Wearing her brunette hair down in loose curls, she colour coordinated her makeup, complimenting the autumnal hues of her outfit. Modelling a brown smokey eye complete with statement lashes, rosy blusher and a high-shine nude lipgloss to match, Andrea looked seriously glamorous!

Her outfit reminds us of one of Meghan's, which she wore earlier this year after returning from her holiday in Canada with Prince Harry and their son Archie Harrison. The couple headed to Canada House in London with Meghan wearing a very on-trend satin midi skirt by Massimo Dutti with a beige polo neck and a Reiss coat. She finished off her look with her favourite burgundy velvet Jimmy Choo heels – so chic.

Meghan Markle wore a similar outfit to Canada House in January

Want to shop Andrea's look? Good news, not only is her camel-coloured knit still available but it's on sale! Reduced from £89 to £66.75, pair this versatile jumper with high waisted black trousers and boots for the office. Looking for something more casual? Add blue jeans and box-fresh trainers into the mix.

Merino wool shirt, reduced from £89 to £66.75, Hobbs

As for her leather skirt, Andrea turned to celebrity favourite fashion brand, Sosandar, for her figure-flattering midi. A big hit with the likes of Amanda Holden and Charlotte Hawkins, a number of famous faces have been spotted wearing the label's autumn collection, and we can see why. Priced at £138, we reckon Andrea's exact style is this tan buckled number, which also comes in four other colours – black, burgundy, dark green and croc print. Happy shopping!

Tan buckled skirt, £139, Sosandar

