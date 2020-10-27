Bringing a pop of colour to our screens, Saira Khan floored fans when she stepped out in the most lavish floor-length dress for Tuesday's episode of Loose Women – and viewers are swooning. Dressed to the nines, the TV presenter certainly made a statement in her gorgeous green dress from Franks London, which she paired with diamonte hooped earrings from ASOS.

Saira posed for a mirror selfie in her dressing room

Keeping all eyes on her, Saira wore her brunette hair down in a perfectly blow-dried bob. As for her makeup, the mum-of-two sported a purple smokey eye complete with dark lashes, rosy blusher and a Parisian pink lipgloss to match – stunning.

Saira revealed her outfit details on Instagram

Loving her latest look? Us too, and it's available to shop online for £205. Saira's particular style is the 'Patsy Wrap Dress' which has been designed and made responsibly in London using upcycled crepe. An exclusive, one-off piece to be cherished and loved over and over again, it's fitted with elegant blouson sleeves and would look incredible paired with heels for dinner or box-fresh trainers for the office!

Patsy Wrap Dress, £205, Franks London

If you're looking for something less costly, ASOS are also selling a near-identical version in the sale for £85. Available in UK sizes 6-14, it features a V-neck, belted waist, zip-back fastening and a pleated hem. Made from lightweight woven fabric, we can see this vibrant dress teamed with black knee-high boots and a matching clutch bag to take on the winter weather.

Midi Wrap Dress, £85, ASOS

Revered for her sophisticated sense of style, Saira often wows with her on-screen outfits, and she especially loves a maxi dress. Back in August the TV star had fans flocking to the shops to get their hands on her floral maxi from Mint Velvet, which she coordinated with a gold necklace and cherry red wedges.

