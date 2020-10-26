We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kicking off the week in style, Andrea McLean returned to the Loose Women panel on Monday, cosying up in the perfect autumnal jumper – and we need it. Dressed to impress in a toffee-coloured knit, the mum-of-two paired her seasonal top with a silky skirt and silver jewellery.

Andrea looked so chic on Monday's episode of Loose Women

As for her hair and makeup, Andrea wore her brunette hair down in loose curls and opted for a natural and dewy complexion. Matching her makeup to the autumnal hues of her outfit, the TV star sported a brown smokey eye complete with statement lashes, rosy blusher and a high-shine nude lipgloss.

Dressed by her trusty styling duo, Gemma Shanley and Bertie Bowen – otherwise known as Mothershoppers – Andrea's jumper and skirt are both from designer label, The Fold. Priced at £145, the 'Toffee Lille sweater' also comes in two other colours – black and ivory. Woven from extra-fine Italian merino wool, the slim-fit silhouette is finished with an elegant high neck, deep cuffs and a ribbed hem.

Toffee Jumper, £145, The Fold

Take a leaf out of Andrea's book and coordinate with the brand's silky skirt for £155 online. Designed to sit on the waist, this satin number falls to a chic midi-length and moves fluidly when you walk. We can see it paired with nude stilettos or knee-high boots for the office!

Satin Skirt, £155, The Fold

Loving Andrea's look but searching for something more affordable? We've also found alternatives from the high street.

Perfect for anyone looking to build a capsule wardrobe, this modal-blend knit from Mango retails at £29.99. Fitted with a rounded neck and long sleeves, pair your new purchase with anything from high-waisted jeans and trainers to a pencil skirt and ankle boots.

Modal-blend Jumper, £29.99, Mango

Meanwhile, Shein is selling this split side skirt in a near-identical shade to Andrea's, and it's just £7.49! A total bargain buy, this glossy midi is sure to make a statement.

Split Side Skirt, £7.49, Shein

