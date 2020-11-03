Holly Willoughby shakes up winter dressing in thigh-skimming dress The This Morning star looked seriously chic

For many of us, dresses and tights go hand in hand at this time of year, but a little cold weather didn't stop Holly Willoughby showing off her legs on Tuesday!

Presenting This Morning in a beautiful navy frock by Scotch and Soda, the famous mum got the sweetest reaction from her Instagram followers as she showed off her chic look.

Opting for the Amsterdam-inspired brand's £144.95 'Pleated short sleeve mini dress', Holly paired the pretty piece with a pair of sharp black heels, and it's no surprise that fans loved her look so much.

Holly looked gorgeous on Tuesday

"Gorgeous dress," wrote one beneath the photo Holly shared of her get-up.

"Looking lovely as usual, love that dress," added another, with a third saying: "Gorgeous as always."

It's not the first time this week that Holly has opted for a striking dress.

On Monday, it was a forest green, ankle-skimming Ghost dress that she wore to work, and once again, fans made sure to point out just how much they loved the presenter's fashionable ways.

Holly opted for green on Monday

And of course, on Sunday Holly turned heads at the 2020 Pride of Britain Awards, opting for a striking crystal-embellished black dress by Safiyaa.

The famous mum looked sensational on Sunday

Posting a photo of her look for the evening on social media before the ceremony, Holly posed with her back to the camera in one snap, revealing a plunging design with a large bow fastening the dress at the top and jewelled straps.

"Tonight on @itv it’s the best awards of them all... @prideofbritain ... honoured to be asked to present @thismorning emergency services award... see you at 9pm tonight @itv @dailymirror," she captioned a series of photos.

Another showed her posing on the red carpet while a third gave followers a better look at her hair and makeup.

Clearly a very popular design, Holly's frock costs £1595, but is currently sold out. She paired it with Stephen Webster jewellery and heels from Stuart Weitzman.

