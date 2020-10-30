We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Holly Willoughby wowed fans in a gorgeous sequinned mini dress from 16Arlington on Thursday night, as she filmed a secret project for Christmas.

"Filming something festive tonight... coming soon... Dress by @16arlington shoes by @stuartweitzman," she wrote on the post, which prompted plenty of reaction from her family, friends and fans.

Lorraine Kelly wrote: "Glorious," Rochelle Humes added, "Wowza," and Mollie King commented: "Amazing dress!" – while Holly's sister Kelly also wrote: "Toooooooo cute," with plenty of pout emojis.

Holly looked stunning in her sequinned, feathered mini dress

The star's gorgeous dress is from cult brand 16Arlington, known for its signature feather trims. Costing £995, it's certainly a statement!

WATCH: Holly accidentally swears on camera

Plenty of Holly's fans also commented on the figure-flattering mini, which also features a thigh-split and three-quarter sleeves.

"Christmas Strictly by any chance?" one mused, while another added: "My dream dress - sequins and feathers!"

It comes after the presenter looked gorgeous in a Masssimo Dutti mini skirt and blouse on Thursday's This Morning, which fans were just as in love with.

16Arlington 'Billie' dress, £995, Net A Porter

Holly also accidentally made a cheeky mishap on social media - and was caught cursing during a video on Philip Schofield's Instagram Stories.

SHOP SIMILAR: Red feather dress, £149.25, Karen Millen

Panning the camera from his scrumptious plate of food over to Holly – who was talking to Gok as he worked away in the kitchen – the famous mum could be heard telling him: "Good luck Gok, good luck. Don't mess it up now Gok, stop breaking [explicit] Gok."

Wearing Massimo Dutti on Thursday's This Morning

Whoops! She quickly clasped her hand to her mouth as she realised her co-star was filming her – but we bet fans let her off!

The funny moment came days after Phillip heaped praise on his co-star, who he is very close to, revealing that she has been supporting both himself and his wife Stephanie Lowe since he came out in February.

Holly has been supporting Phil and Stephanie

Opening up on Chris Evans' How to Wow podcast, the father-of-two said of his friend: "Holly has been astonishing, literally the best mate. She's serene, calming and sensible and she's balanced."

He added: "Not just for me but also for Steph. She's been balanced across the board."

