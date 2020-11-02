We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

With the second coronavirus lockdown set to take place this week, Holly Willoughby has given fans a look inside her off-duty, casual wardrobe – and we need her glam pyjamas.

The This Morning presenter, 39, took to Instagram over the weekend to share a makeup-free selfie as she posed in her stunning sleepwear.

"Found my lockdown look... thank you @beach_flamingo for the best PJ’s ever! #gifted #nevergettingdressed," Holly captioned the post.

She was wearing a pink and white checked pyjama set with white feathers decorating the hem of the trousers – a feature that was clearly popular among her followers.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby caught swearing at Gok Wan in hilarious behind the scenes video

Her makeup artist Patsy O'Neil was among the first to comment, writing: "These are amazing #willneedtocopy," while Abbey Clancy added: "Oh I love them."

However, others were not convinced by the price tag of £255. "Absolutely love them but never affordable for the everyday person. £255 for PJ's," one commented, and another joked: "At £255 I wouldn’t take them off!"

The This Morning star's glamorous pjs are from Beach Flamingo

Unfortunately, both Holly's pink pair and a plain black colourway are sold out on Beach Flamingo, but the brand reassured fans they were planning to restock soon.

Meanwhile, the mum-of-three revealed she is already ready for Christmas after modelling her festive sleepwear at the end of October.

Holly took a candid early morning snap while rocking the cutest new plaid pyjamas, which were of course from her favourite high street brand, M&S.

Holly has already got her festive pyjamas!

She captioned the post: "Never too early for a Christmas PJ". We agree!

Holly's fans were loving the look too, with one joking, "I wear Christmas PJs all year round!" and another sharing, "We don’t think it’s ever too early!!!".

Considering the current lockdown will take us into December, we can't see any reason not to stock up on Christmas fashion now. We'll certainly be adding Holly's pyjamas to our wishlist...

