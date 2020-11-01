We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The 2020 Pride of Britain Awards will see some of our favourite stars get dressed to the nines on Sunday night, including Holly Willoughby.

READ: Holly Willoughby's flirty, feathered mini dress might be her best look of the year

The This Morning star took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse of her outfit ahead of the show, which is scheduled to air at 9pm on ITV.

Looking as glamorous as ever, Holly opted for a fitted black dress from Safiyaa which featured a crystal-embellished belt nipping her in at the waist, a halterneck and fishtail hem. Showing off another hidden detail, the presenter posed with her back to the camera to reveal a plunging design with a large bow fastening the dress at the top and jewelled straps.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby unveils impressive hair and makeup skills

Clearly a very popular design, Holly's frock retailed for £1595 but is currently sold out. She paired it with Stephen Webster jewellery and heels from Stuart Weitzman.

Holly looked glam in a black Safiyaa gown

"Tonight on @itv it’s the best awards of them all... @prideofbritain ... honoured to be asked to present @thismorning emergency services award... see you at 9pm tonight @itv @dailymirror," she captioned a series of photos. One showed her posing on the red carpet while another gave followers a better look at her hair and makeup.

MORE: The best celebrity Halloween costumes 2020

The This Morning star showed off the stunning back of the dress

The mother-of-three wore her trademark blonde hair in beachy waves which were fastened back into a messy low bun. Loose strands of hair framed her face, drawing the attention to her natural makeup look including dark eyelashes and pink lips.

Shop the look:

Black gown, £1,750, Safiyaa @ Net-A-Porter

Rochelle Humes was among the first to compliment Holly on her outfit, commenting: "Good golly Miss Holly." Another fan wrote of her look: "This looks absolutely stunning," while a third remarked: "Wow! That dress is amazing! You look great as always!" We couldn't agree more!

In 2019, Holly opted for a bright red frock from the same brand

For the 2019 Pride of Britain Awards, Holly marked the occasion in another show-stopping gown from Safiyaa in a striking red colour. The floor-length 'Dara' dress featured statement purple sleeves, and she teamed it with Sophia Webster heels and accessories from British designer Boodles.

We imagine both of her gowns of choice would get Meghan Markle's seal of approval, as the Duchess is also huge fans of the brand.

RELATED: Holly Willoughby looks bashful after she's caught swearing on This Morning

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.