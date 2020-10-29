We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby's gorgeous mini skirt and boots combo might just be her best look of the month.

The This Morning star showed off her get-up on Thursday, writing: "And then it was Thursday... week is zipping by! Talking to the brilliant Sir David Jason on @thismorning today ... see you at 10am. Shirt by @massimodutti skirt @andotherstories."

Donning a black mini skirt with tights and boots in the same colour, the famous mum pepped up the look with a pretty powder pink shirt, and her outfit has stormed straight to the top of our wishlist.

We're particularly smitten with the fashionista's £69.95 Massimo Dutti shirt, which features the prettiest rippled collar, ruffled cuffs and is made from 100% mulberry silk.

We love Holly's look!

By the sound of it, Holly's fans were just as in love with her look as we are, with many rushing to the comment section of her post to say so.

100% silk shirt with collar detail, £69.95, Massimo Dutti

"Love the pink!" gushed one.

"Stunning," added another, with a third writing: "This has been your best autumn winter wardrobe ever. Love it."

High praise indeed!

Holly looked fab on Wednesday, too

The 39-year-old's look was a far cry from the outfit she wore on Wednesday, which featured plenty of leather.

The presenter opted for a colour clashing vibe a day earlier, donning a wine-coloured leather skirt with a baby blue jumper, and while the entire look was spot on, it was Holly's skirt that really got fans excited.

"Love the skirt and jumper Holly you look so beautiful and elegant," one social media user wrote beneath a photo of Holly in the outfit.

"Love that skirt. You look fabulous," added another, with many more writing: "Love the skirt."

