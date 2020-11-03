We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Pippa Middleton was spotted in London on Tuesday wearing a very casual outfit – and we bet even her sister Kate would want to get her hands on it.

In pictures obtained by the Daily Mail, the 37-year-old – who is married to James Matthews – sported blue slouchy trousers with rolled-up hems that were made out of a soft velvet material, which she paired with a matching jacket to keep the cold at bay.

Pippa styled her dark hair into a low ponytail and finished off her off-duty look with white trainers – perfect for running around the city to pick up any last-minute items before the second coronavirus lockdown.

Keen to copy Pippa's outfit? It's not certain where the mum-of-one bought her trousers, but we've found a very similar pair from Jigsaw for £140.

While they have more of a slim fit, they do feature the same soft velvet that is hugely popular during winter. Who said we can't treat ourselves to a spot of online shopping?

Velvet trousers, £140, Jigsaw

The Duchess of Cambridge has also sported a number of dressed-down ensembles over the years, including black skinny jeans as she played football and green Zara culottes for a royal appearance in February. So perhaps she'll have her sights set on a pair of velvet trousers for the festive season – we certainly do after seeing Pippa!

We imagine Pippa's down-to-earth outfit is an insight into the clothes she will likely be wearing at home over the next month – especially since she will be entertaining her son Arthur, who turned two years old in October.

The Duchess of Cambridge has also sported off-duty looks in the past

The family-of-three live in a £17million home in London while her brother James Middleton and his fiancé Alizée Thevenet have been spending time with Carole and Michael Middleton in their Berkshire home.

While the siblings likely struggled to celebrate Arthur's second birthday with the recent coronavirus restrictions, no doubt they will be looking forward to spending some time together soon.

