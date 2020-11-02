We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Lorraine Kelly paid tribute to a special guest on Monday's show with her unusual choice of outfit.

The TV presenter shared a snap of herself modelling a black midi dress with long balloon sleeves before the show started, but it was the quirky print that had a hidden meaning.

Costing £48 from Joanie, the frock was covered in a hand-drawn rocket and space-themed print – a nod to astronaut Tim Peake.

"Today’s outfit in honour of our guest @astro_timpeake and his wife - dress from @joanieclothing Shoes - @madetheedit," Lorraine explained in the caption.

The Scottish star wasn't short of compliments, with one follower commenting: "Love the material Lorraine beautiful xx." A second added: "Omg!!! I love your dress!!!... it really suits you too... beautiful!!" while a third wrote: "LOVE this dress and print. You look wonderful Lorraine."

Lorraine often delights fans with her bold prints. Just last week, the famous mum donned a fabulous collared shirt by Zara that was peppered with colourful greyhounds, which she paired with forest green trousers.

The TV star paid tribute to a special guest on her show with her space-print dress

She also owns a quirky shirt dress which she donned on her popular daytime show in September. Lorraine looked gorgeous in a maxi frock from Monsoon which was crafted from light, floaty fabric with satin-style patches in the shapes of wild animals!

Despite always looking perfectly put together, Lorraine revealed that she suffers from occasional wardrobe malfunctions just like the rest of us – most recently last week.

Lucid space print dress, £48, Joanie

The 60-year-old looked lovely in a bottle green dress from French Connection as she posed for a behind-the-scenes snap before hosting the morning show, but she revealed in the caption that it was actually her second outfit choice.

Lorraine explained: "The eagle-eyed amongst you will notice I’ve changed since I did my trail on GMB ten mins ago - the button popped on red silk dress and no time to sew it back on properly! Oops - so today’s outfit is now dress @frenchconnection. Shoes @kurtgeiger #highstreetfashion".

