Loungewear-2022-edit

The best loungewear sets for women to wear this spring - the NEW matching sets we love

Loungewear that you can wear now and feel great in...

Since we spent so much time at home amid the pandemic, loungewear became the new normal and our relationship with comfy clothes is still going strong. We all got so obsessed with loungewear, you probably now have lots of different styles; there are the cosy sets to watch TV in, the sets you save for 'best' and wear on the weekend and then the sets you can venture out in.  

With this in mind, we've scoured the high street to find the best sets to make you swoon. From luxurious cashmere to high-street knitted sets…

Marks & Spencer loungewear

ms-lounge-summer

Pink hoodie, £17.50, and matching joggers, £17.50, both Marks & Spencer 

H&M loungewear

H-and-M-loungewear-set

Self Care Club printed sweatshirt, £19.99, and matching sweatpants, £17.99, both H&M

Reiss loungewear

Reiss-black-loungewear-set

Loungewear zip-neck hoodie, £125, and matching tailored joggers, £135, both Reiss

River Island loungewear

River-Island-loungewear

Yellow cropped sweatshirt, £38, and matching leggings, £22, both River Island

AllSaints loungewear

AllSaints-loungewear-set

Pip embroidered hoodie, £99, and matching joggers, £79, both AllSaints

The White Company loungewear

White-Company-loungewear-set

Organic-cotton stripe sweatshirt, £59, and matching shorts £89, The White Company

Good American loungewear

Good-American-loungewear-set-beige

Cropped & Cool sweatshirt, £71, and Good Waist jogger, £71, Good American

WatTheBrand loungewear

wat-brand-1

WAT THE BRAND luxe loungewear collection, prices start at £32, WAT THE BRAND 

Olive & Frank loungewear

olive-frank-set

Olive & Frank heart print sweatshirt, £55, and matching joggers, £58, Olive & Frank

Free People loungewear

numi

Numi set, £248, Free People 

Nasty Gal loungewear

Nasty-Gal-loungewear-set

Slouchy sweater and shorts lounge set, £23.20, NastyGal

Missguided loungewear

Missguided-loungewear-set

Mocha hoodie and joggers co-ord set, £30, Missguided

Sweaty Betty loungewear

Sweaty-betty-loungewear

Revive half-zip sweatshirt, £75, and matching shorts, £50, both Sweaty Betty

John Lewis loungewear

John-Lewis-loungewea-set

Stretch fleece zip hoodie, £20, and matching joggers, £16.50, both John Lewis

Coast loungewear

Coast-loungewear

Batwing top and wide-leg pants set, £22, Coast

Everlane loungewear

Everlane-pink-track

Track oversized crew, £61, and matching long sweatshorts, £52, Everlane

Arket loungewear

arket-loungewear

French Terry hoodie, £55, and matching sweatpants, £55, Arket

Anthropologie loungewear

Anthropologie-desmond-dempsey

Desmond & Dempsey tiger pyjama short set, £120, Anthropologie

Net-a-Porter loungewear

Sleeper-loungewear-set

Sleeper stardust shirt and pants set, £223, Net-A-Porter

