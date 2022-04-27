The best loungewear sets for women to wear this spring - the NEW matching sets we love

Leanne Bayley
The best loungewear sets for women and brands to know about for spring and summer 2022. From cashmere to colourful looks, we've shopped Mint Velvet, Sweaty Betty, Marks & Spencer, Gap and much more.
Since we spent so much time at home amid the pandemic, loungewear became the new normal and our relationship with comfy clothes is still going strong. We all got so obsessed with loungewear, you probably now have lots of different styles; there are the cosy sets to watch TV in, the sets you save for 'best' and wear on the weekend and then the sets you can venture out in.
With this in mind, we've scoured the high street to find the best sets to make you swoon. From luxurious cashmere to high-street knitted sets…
Marks & Spencer loungewear
Pink hoodie, £17.50, and matching joggers, £17.50, both Marks & Spencer
H&M loungewear
Self Care Club printed sweatshirt, £19.99, and matching sweatpants, £17.99, both H&M
Reiss loungewear
Loungewear zip-neck hoodie, £125, and matching tailored joggers, £135, both Reiss
River Island loungewear
Yellow cropped sweatshirt, £38, and matching leggings, £22, both River Island
AllSaints loungewear
Pip embroidered hoodie, £99, and matching joggers, £79, both AllSaints
The White Company loungewear
Organic-cotton stripe sweatshirt, £59, and matching shorts £89, The White Company
Good American loungewear
Cropped & Cool sweatshirt, £71, and Good Waist jogger, £71, Good American
WatTheBrand loungewear
WAT THE BRAND luxe loungewear collection, prices start at £32, WAT THE BRAND
Olive & Frank loungewear
Olive & Frank heart print sweatshirt, £55, and matching joggers, £58, Olive & Frank
Free People loungewear
Numi set, £248, Free People
Nasty Gal loungewear
Slouchy sweater and shorts lounge set, £23.20, NastyGal
Missguided loungewear
Mocha hoodie and joggers co-ord set, £30, Missguided
Sweaty Betty loungewear
Revive half-zip sweatshirt, £75, and matching shorts, £50, both Sweaty Betty
John Lewis loungewear
Stretch fleece zip hoodie, £20, and matching joggers, £16.50, both John Lewis
Coast loungewear
Batwing top and wide-leg pants set, £22, Coast
Everlane loungewear
Track oversized crew, £61, and matching long sweatshorts, £52, Everlane
Arket loungewear
French Terry hoodie, £55, and matching sweatpants, £55, Arket
Anthropologie loungewear
Desmond & Dempsey tiger pyjama short set, £120, Anthropologie
Net-a-Porter loungewear
Sleeper stardust shirt and pants set, £223, Net-A-Porter
