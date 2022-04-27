The best loungewear sets for women to wear this spring - the NEW matching sets we love

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Since we spent so much time at home amid the pandemic, loungewear became the new normal and our relationship with comfy clothes is still going strong. We all got so obsessed with loungewear, you probably now have lots of different styles; there are the cosy sets to watch TV in, the sets you save for 'best' and wear on the weekend and then the sets you can venture out in.

With this in mind, we've scoured the high street to find the best sets to make you swoon. From luxurious cashmere to high-street knitted sets…

Marks & Spencer loungewear

Pink hoodie, £17.50, and matching joggers, £17.50, both Marks & Spencer

H&M loungewear

Self Care Club printed sweatshirt, £19.99, and matching sweatpants, £17.99, both H&M

Reiss loungewear

Loungewear zip-neck hoodie, £125, and matching tailored joggers, £135, both Reiss

River Island loungewear

Yellow cropped sweatshirt, £38, and matching leggings, £22, both River Island

AllSaints loungewear

Pip embroidered hoodie, £99, and matching joggers, £79, both AllSaints

The White Company loungewear

Organic-cotton stripe sweatshirt, £59, and matching shorts £89, The White Company

Good American loungewear

Cropped & Cool sweatshirt, £71, and Good Waist jogger, £71, Good American

WatTheBrand loungewear

WAT THE BRAND luxe loungewear collection, prices start at £32, WAT THE BRAND

Olive & Frank loungewear

Olive & Frank heart print sweatshirt, £55, and matching joggers, £58, Olive & Frank

Free People loungewear

Numi set, £248, Free People

Nasty Gal loungewear

Slouchy sweater and shorts lounge set, £23.20, NastyGal

Missguided loungewear

Mocha hoodie and joggers co-ord set, £30, Missguided

Sweaty Betty loungewear

Revive half-zip sweatshirt, £75, and matching shorts, £50, both Sweaty Betty

John Lewis loungewear

Stretch fleece zip hoodie, £20, and matching joggers, £16.50, both John Lewis

Coast loungewear

Batwing top and wide-leg pants set, £22, Coast

Everlane loungewear

Track oversized crew, £61, and matching long sweatshorts, £52, Everlane

Arket loungewear

French Terry hoodie, £55, and matching sweatpants, £55, Arket

Anthropologie loungewear

Desmond & Dempsey tiger pyjama short set, £120, Anthropologie

Net-a-Porter loungewear

Sleeper stardust shirt and pants set, £223, Net-A-Porter

