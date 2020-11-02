GMB's Laura Tobin channels Princess Beatrice in flirty floral dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Good Morning Britain's Laura Tobin kicked off the workweek in a stunning floral dress from one of Princess Beatrice's favourite fashion labels, The Vampire's Wife.

The TV star took a selfie in the dressing room before Monday's show started, which was shared by her loyal stylist Debbie Harper.

"@gmb @lauratobinweather wearing @thevampireswife dress from @byrotationofficial a beautiful rental dress! @floprlondon," Debbie captioned the snap.

The rented midi dress features ruffled sleeves, a collar and a pastel-coloured floral print, and Laura paired it with nude pale pink shoes and styled her hair into long dark curls.

Royal fans may have noticed the pretty design bears striking similarities to one of Princess Beatrice's dresses.

Back in September 2019, the royal attended a Woman for Leadership conference in New York wearing a silk, floral dress which featured voluminous puffed sleeves trimmed with ruffles and a lovely tiered hem.

Beatrice teamed her frock with black T-bar shoes for the occasion, but it wasn't the first time she had worn the piece.

The 32-year-old accompanied her sister Princess Eugenie to the annual Buckingham Palace garden party in May, wearing the same ruffle frock – this time adding black heels and a burgundy headpiece.

Princess Beatrice owns a similar frock from The Vampire's Wife

While the versatile design which was originally priced at £1,525 on Matches Fashion, it has since sold out. So it's no surprise that Laura opted to rent a similar design, which costs around £12 per day. We can't help but wonder if her GMB co-stars Susanna Reid and Kate Garraway might jump on board the trend too!

The royal has worn the floral dress on several occasions

Layer it under a warm winter coat for a pretty autumnal look, or get your hands on a metallic green style worn by both Beatrice and Kate Middleton for a more festive feel.

The meteorologist later changed out of her autumnal frock and into a cosy grey jumper to mark a special occasion. Laura captioned a selfie on her Instagram Stories: "Wearing my @nasa jumper today to mark 20 years of continuous presence on the @iss."

