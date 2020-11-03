We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amanda Holden stepped out in the cosiest outfit to record Tuesday morning's Heart Radio – and she was wearing head-to-toe Zara.

The Britain's Got Talent star rocked knee-high leather boots with a stiletto heel in a beautiful beige colour, which tied in with the rest of her neutral outfit. Costing £119, they are perfect for covering up bare legs in the autumnal weather or layering over the top of trousers.

Styled by Karl Willett, Amanda paired her boots with a matching beige co-ord from the high street store. We're in love with her belted knit cardigan which is already starting to sell out.

She layered it over the top of what appeared to be either the high-neck ribbed dress or the cropped knit top and midi skirt – which is the exact outfit worn by the model. Either way, we'd like them all, please!

"#morning all snuggled up on this [rainy] day. @thisisheart whole outfit @zara," Amanda captioned an Instagram photo which shows her perched on one of the desks.

Amanda paired her boots with a neutral co-ord

As usual, her look received plenty of praise from her followers, including one who wrote: "omg love this outfit." Another remarked: "This colour looks amazing on you," while a third added: "Great outfit Amanda I love the boots, you look absolutely beautiful."

Zara is one of her go-to high street stores, and she also chose another outfit from the label on Monday. Opting for a very different look, Amanda was pictured wearing a figure-hugging leather dress and stiletto boots.

Leather boots, £119, Zara

A wintery twist on the classic shirt dress, her frock of choice featured shirred fabric nipping her in at the waist and pleated cuffs, and it retails for £49.99.

While Amanda loves to experiment with fashion, her daring outfit choices saw her receive Ofcom complaints during Britain's Got Talent. "She loves to take risks and be adventurous," her stylist Karl Willett told HELLO!. "Her approach to fashion and style is exciting for me - she is open to experiment and push the boundaries of previous years."

