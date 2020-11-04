Holly Willoughby's figure-hugging trousers are the perfect skinny jeans alternative

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby blew her social media followers away on Wednesday when she wore the most gorgeous shirt and trousers combo to host This Morning.

Her figure-hugging bottoms are the perfect alternative to skinny black jeans – which we know can get a little uncomfortable from time to time, especially if you're sitting at a desk all day!

Holly was wearing Sezane's 'Clara' trousers, £90, which feature a comfy high-waist and slim-fit, but are made from soft material, so won't pinch every time you sit down.

We love Holly's trousers

They're also smart enough for any upcoming boardroom meetings you might have, virtual or not!

Holly wowed again on Tuesday, when she threw autumnal dressing to the wind, wearing a beautiful, thigh-skimming dress without tights.

Clara Trousers, £90, Sezane

Donning a beautiful navy frock by Scotch and Soda, the famous mum got the sweetest reaction from her Instagram followers as she showed off her chic look, which she paired with a show-stopping pair of black heels.

Holly looked stunning on Tuesday

"Gorgeous dress," wrote one beneath the photo Holly shared of her get-up.

"Looking lovely as usual, love that dress," added another, with a third saying: "Gorgeous as always."

But perhaps her most fabulous look of the week so far was the famous mum's Monday attire, which consisted of a striking green dress from Ghost and another pair of chic black heels.

Even Holly's famous friends were smitten with her look, with Martine McCutcheon writing: "Love this," beneath a photo of Holly in the piece, and Spice Girl Emma Bunton adding: "This is just gorgeous!"

We second that, Emma!

