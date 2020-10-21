Little Mix's Jesy Nelson wows in daring crop top The Little Mix star looked incredible

Jesy Nelson has been giving us serious lockdown wardrobe inspiration. The Little Mix singer took to her Instagram account once again this week to share another of her casual loungewear looks, and she didn't disappoint.

The 'Holiday' hit-maker displayed her abs in a daring Calvin Klein sports bra as she posed inside her Essex home, amid the band's exciting news about hosting the 2020 MTV EMAs next month.

Jesy paired her tiny top with a pair of casual tracksuit bottoms and pulled her natural curls up into a loose ponytail, highlighting her cheekbones with expertly contoured bronzer.

Jesy Nelson looked stunning in her casual lockdown look

She captioned the snap "Frizzy Lizzie" – but we have to say, we've been loving Jesy's return to a more natural look.

The down-to-earth star has been opting for a laid back vibe while locked down at home with her boyfriend, Our Girl actor Sean Sagar.

Jesy recently glammed up for a date night with Sean, sharing a sweet picture as the pair cuddled up inside a restaurant.

The singer rocked a quirky tie-dye look, opting for a crop top with bow detailing at the bust and matching bottoms. She added an on-trend, oversized chain necklace to give her look an extra edge.

Jesy cuddled up to boyfriend Sean Sagar

And for one of Little Mix's first public appearances amid the coronavirus pandemic last month, Jesy turned heads in a quirky beige dress.

Rocking a deconstructed shirt dress from Alexander Wang, Jesy wowed in the £938 designer frock. The dress features a V-neck – which Jesy pulled down off her shoulders to create a sweetheart neckline – front button fastening, belted waist, long sleeves, button cuffs and an asymmetric hem.

Jesy recently wowed in a deconstructed shirt dress

Meanwhile, Little Mix – Jesy, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall – have been celebrating some good news this week as they have been chosen to host the MTV EMAs on November 8, which is taking place at different locations around Europe.

We can't wait to see what the girls wear on the night!

