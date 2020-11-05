We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden wore the most fabulous peppercorn pink blouse to work on Thursday, and we're not sure we've ever seen anything quite like it!

Posing in the Heart Radio offices in REISS' beautiful 'Skye' blouse, which retails for £135, the Britain's Got Talent star's show-stopping top featured not just a swopping neckline punctuated by an elegant pussy bow, but also bodice detailing and buttoned cuffs.

Not bad for a Thursday morning, Amanda!

WATCH: Amanda Holden shows off amazing Halloween outfit in hilarious video

The mother-of-two paired the show-stopping piece with a ribbed Zara skirt in the same colour and nude slouchy boots by Parisian brand Ba&sh.

We're obsessed with Amanda's unique blouse!

Amanda's fans loved her look, taking to the comment section in their dozens to compliment the singer on her get-up.

"Omg your outfit! Love it," gushed one.

"Very classy," added another, with a third writing: "Gorgeous outfit."

Skye blouse, £135, REISS

The muted tones Amanda opted for on Thursday marked a departure from this week's edgier looks, with the fashionista having worn leather nearly every day.

On Wednesday, it was Amanda's leather mini skirt that blew her fans away, with many rushing to the comment section to let the 49-year-old know just how much they loved her look.

"You look incredible," gushed one.

Fans loved Amanda's leather skirt

"Always beautiful Amanda," added another, with a third telling Amanda: "Wow, love the outfit."

On Monday, it was a figure-hugging faux leather black dress by Zara that Amanda chose to wear to her shift at the radio station, topping off her look with a pair of killer black boots.

Once again, compliments quickly came rolling in for Amanda, with one follower commenting: "You look so beautiful and amazing," and another adding: "Love the dress, the boots and the girl wearing it."

