﻿
amanda-holden-leather-dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amanda Holden turns heads in Zara leather dress

The Heart Radio star's look delighted fans

Nichola Murphy

With the warm summer weather a distant memory, Amanda Holden has been embracing one staple winter material: faux leather.

RELATED: Amanda Holden's daring Halloween mini dress sends fans wild

For her latest look, the Heart Radio star turned to high street store Zara, opting for a figure-hugging black dress and stiletto boots

Strutting her stuff in an Instagram video, Amanda simply wrote: "#morning @thisisheart dress & boots @zara." 

In love with her leather shirt dress? Featuring shirred fabric nipping her in at the waist and pleated cuffs, the pretty frock retails for £49.99 and is currently available in sizes XS to XXL. But with Amanda's fans all loving her look, it's likely to sell out quickly!

Loading the player...

WATCH: 5 style lessons Amanda Holden swears by

The Britain's Got Talent star added heeled boots, which cost £55.99, and wore her blonde hair in loose waves.

Compliments quickly came rolling in for Amanda, with one follower commenting: "You look so beautiful and amazing," and another adding: "Love the dress, the boots and the girl wearing it." 

MORE: Amanda Holden's Halloween outfit sparks incredible fan reaction

amanda-dress

The BGT star wore head-to-toe Zara on Monday

A third even noted her look could be an extension of her Halloween celebrations, remarking: "A little bit Halloween with all the black leather dress Amanda."

The 49-year-old sported a whopping three different outfits over the spooky holiday, one of which wasn't too dissimilar to her recent work look.

zara-dress

Faux leather shirt dress, £49.99, Zara

SHOP NOW

In a photo she shared on Saturday, Amanda looked stunning in a black sequinned mini dress from David Koma, which featured detachable long sleeves, a cut-out neckline and a flared skirt – the perfect vampy yet glam outfit!

Styled by Karl Willett, she added strappy black heels and wore her blonde hair in a sleek straight style.

amanda-black-dress

Amanda posed in a sequinned mini dress in one Halloween snap

On the evening of Halloween itself, Amanda sported a more casual outfit as she celebrated with her daughter Hollie. As the pair stirred a smoking cauldron, Hollie could be seen dressed in a black witches outfit complete with silver cobwebs, while Amanda opted for pair of black leather leggings, an oversized cream coat and a matching hat.

Who said leather couldn't be dressed up for work or dressed down with family?

GALLERY: The caped crusaders! Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more rocking chic capes

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

More on:

More about amanda holden

More news

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.