Amanda Holden's leather mini skirt is a hit with fans

Amanda Holden wore a phenomenal all-black ensemble to work at Heart Radio on Wednesday, and the famous mum's social media followers were totally in love with her look.

Opting for a short black leather skirt from Whistles, which she paired with tights, chunky boots and a sporty zip-up top, it wasn't long before the Britain's Got Talent host's fans were filling the comment section of her Instagram post with sweet messages.

"You look incredible," gushed one.

"Always beautiful Amanda," added another, with a third writing: "Wow, love the outfit."

Amanda looked fierce on Wednesday

We've also fallen head over heels for the mother-of-two's Whistles skirt, which appears to be the popular brand's £170 'Leather A-Line Skirt'.

Leather is clearly Amanda's look of the moment, and it's not the first time this week that she's opted for the timeless material.

A-Line Skirt, £170, Whistles

On Monday, the 49-year-old wore a figure-hugging faux leather black dress by Zara to her shift at the radio station, topping off her look with a pair of killer black boots.

Strutting her stuff in an Instagram video, Amanda simply wrote: "#morning @thisisheart dress & boots @zara."

Compliments quickly came rolling in for Amanda, with one follower commenting: "You look so beautiful and amazing," and another adding: "Love the dress, the boots and the girl wearing it."

Leather's the word for Amanda this week!

As for Amanda's outfit choice on Tuesday? More leather!

Once again opting for high street favourite Zara, Amanda was seen heading into work in a pair of knee-high leather boots with a stiletto heel in a beautiful beige colour, which tied in with the rest of her neutral outfit.

Leather is clearly the word as far as Amanda's concerned - and we are so here for it!

