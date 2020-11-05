Amanda Holden has marked her good friend Tamzin Outhwaite's 50th birthday in the most fabulous way!

The Britain's Got Talent host shared a photo of herself, Tamzin, and two more of their friends sitting in a boat in their bikinis alongside a black-and-white photo of the iconic Golden Girls cast.

"Happy birthday darling @glamzin our first #goldengirl. Me next. #tbt," the famous mum wrote in the caption, referring to the show's premise – which revolves around four older best friends who live together in Miami.

Needless to say, Amanda's fans loved her hilarious post, and took to the comment section to say so.

"Aw, friendship goals!" wrote one.

Fans loved Amanda's photo

"Fantastic," added another, with a third saying: "Absolutely love this!"

Many more wished Tamzin a happy birthday.

Amanda and actress Tamzin have been friends for some time, and the pair often share photos of each other.

Amanda was even brought to tears over the summer, following her long-awaited reunion with Tamzin after coronavirus restrictions were eased.

The friends were last seen together in July

Taking to her Instagram page in July to share a photo of her socially-distanced walk with Tamzin, Angela Griffin and Lisa Faulkner, Amanda confessed she "cried" once she saw them.

"Omg. I literally cried when I saw these #girls in the flesh for the first time since #lockdown - a socially distanced walk this morning. SOOO WONDERFUL to be with them," she wrote.

It seems the last time the four friends were together was in March when they headed to Soho Farmhouse in Oxfordshire with the likes of Sarah Parish and Tracy Ann Oberman.

The actresses often get together to celebrate huge milestones such as birthdays and Lisa's wedding to John Torode in October 2019.

