Amanda Holden has shared a brand new black-and-white photo on Instagram, and it's simply stunning! The Britain's Got Talent star has taken part in the Take A Moment 4 Mind campaign, and proudly shared her image with fans on Tuesday.

The portrait sees 49-year-old Amanda posing for the camera with her eyes closed, and with a slight smile on her face. She wrote: "Sometimes we need to close our eyes and switch off from the world for a moment to reset. Follow @TakeAMoment4Mind and be a part of this special virtual exhibition by @rayburmiston to help raise money for @mindcharity #TakeAMoment4Mind."

Her fans were quick to comment on the beautiful snapshot, and applauded Amanda for taking part. "You look gorgeous - and that's an amazing cause. Our mind is just as important as our body," one told the star.

"You're so beautiful," a second remarked, with a third commenting: "You're such a massive inspiration to me."

Amanda is by no means the only famous face to have taken part in the mental health charity Mind's Take A Moment campaign.

Amanda shared the beautiful new photograph on Instagram

The virtual exhibition features over 250 famous faces that have been photographed by Ray Burmiston over the years, and hopes to encourage us all to take a moment for ourselves.

Other celebrities to have taken part include Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, Helena Bonham Carter, James Corden, Ant and Dec and Stephen Fry.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have also taken part in the campaign

Photographer Ray has explained on the exhibition's website that he hopes the campaign "will expand from hundreds of photos to thousands of photos and promote the message: 'we're all in this together', whilst raising vital funds and awareness for leading UK mental health charity, Mind".

Just last week, Amanda took to Instagram to highlight another important cause. The mother-of-two filmed herself having a mammogram in a bid to raise breast cancer awareness.

