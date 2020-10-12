We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Michelle Keegan really can do no wrong when it comes to her fashion choices! The Our Girl actress nailed off-duty dressing over the weekend when she stepped out in an all-black outfit for a walk with her pet dogs Phoebe and Pip.

"Autumn you beauty, you’ve always been my favourite & always will be. What’s your favourite season?" Michelle captioned a series of photos.

They showed gated gardens filled with sprawling lawns and manicured hedges, which fans quickly recognised as Arley Hall & Gardens.

The actress opted for chunky boots and mom jeans

In one snap, the 33-year-old – who is married to former TOWIE star Mark Wright – could be seen dressed in dark grey mom jeans, a black roll-neck jumper and chunky boots that appear to be Dr. Martens.

Obsessed with Michelle's style? Her jeans appear to be very similar to a pair from her collection with Very, which cost just £32, while you can get your hands on a pair of Dr. Martens at ASOS. And with the winter weather approaching, there's no better time to invest in warm shoes!

Dr Martens boots, £139, ASOS

Michelle finished off her casual ensemble by tying her long dark hair into a messy bun and accessorising with brown sunglasses.

Fans were quick to comment on her post, with some complimenting the beautiful scenery of the eight-acre grounds in Cheshire, while others shared their thoughts on their favourite season.

Grey mom jeans, £32, Very

"Autumn and winter love coats and jumpers more than T-shirts and shorts," one follower wrote, and another added: "Autumn is my favourite for sure I love your outfit and your dogs are so cute xx."

Michelle walked her dogs at Arley Hall & Gardens

The actress showed off another off-duty look recently when she visited her cousin Katie Fearnehough for a cuddle with her baby boy Brody. As she cuddled the newborn, Michelle gave fans a glimpse at her blue loungewear, complete with a contrasting white zip.

No doubt Michelle has plenty more warm, casual outfits in her wardrobe ready for her favourite season!

