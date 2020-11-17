We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Michelle Keegan has come to save lockdown 2.0 with her stylish new loungewear range. The Brassic star took to her Instagram Stories on Monday night, sharing a rare video from inside the stunning Essex home she shares with husband Mark Wright.

The 33-year-old star was seen modelling her favourite picks from her new Very collection – and we want everything!

Michelle offered fans a rare glimpse inside her bedroom, showing off modern, mirrored furniture including a wardrobe and chest of drawers. The room boasted grey-toned furnishings, letting her super cure pyjamas and cosy loungewear take centre stage.

WATCH: Michelle Keegan shares rare video inside plush bedroom

Included in the collection was a cute pair of star print pyjamas that will be going straight on our Christmas wish list

She also showed off several simple loungewear sets, and we're particularly loving the snuggly white zip-up top which she paired with black tracksuit bottoms and white trainers. Weekly shop chic, anyone?

Michelle looked super cute in her loungewear and pyjamas

Unsurprisingly, the 'Teddy' tracksuit looks set to be a bestseller, and it's a total bargain too! Be quick because we predict it won't hang around for long.

This definitely isn't the first time Michelle has influenced our fashion and beauty choices.

Teddy Joggers, £20, and Jumper, £22, Very

This summer, the former Coronation Street star revealed her £9 secret to glossy hair - and fans flocked to the supermarket shelves.

"Obviously because of my job, my hair can get really damaged. It can look dry, it can look dull, so I'm constantly trying to find products to replenish my hair," explained Michelle, who works with Give Me Cosmetics.

Enter the brand's Argan Oil & Coconut Oil Hair Mask, which has been reduced from £15 to £9.

Michelle previously shared her secret for glossy hair

Sharing a video tutorial with fans, Michelle said she leaves the product in for about 10-15 minutes, before blow-drying her hair and showing off the results.

"It feels so soft and it looks really, really shiny," Michelle said - and we have to admit, the results were instantly noticeable!

