Michelle Keegan looked ultra-gorgeous in a new snap she posted to Instagram Stories on Thursday - as she headed out with her beloved dachshund, Phoebe.

The star shared a sweet video from the driver's seat of her car, zooming in on Phoebe who was lying happily on a scarf - before turning the camera to herself to reveal a glimpse at her chic off-duty outfit.

Wearing a black roll neck jumper and a cream teddy coat, Michelle added sunglasses and gold hoop earrings to her look - and as usual, her skin looked flawless.

WATCH: Michelle Keegan reveals new home video

We're pretty sure the cosy coat is Michelle's House of CB cover-up that she's been spotted wearing for a few seasons now - but there are plenty of similar options available to shop now.

Michelle wore a gorgeous cream teddy coat

We love Topshop's longline teddy coat, and this ASOS version features a hood for extra cosiness. Perfect for walks around the park, are we right?

Michelle and her husband Mark live in Essex, and are currently building a new home together at a farmhouse nearby.

SHOP SIMILAR: Cream Oversized Borg Longline Coat, £79.99, Topshop

On Monday, the star revealed she is getting into the Christmas spirit early this year, sharing a gorgeous picture of her sparkling decorations with a red and white candy cane theme.

"The festivities have started early. It's 2020, and the rules have gone out the window! Pass me the mulled wine," she wrote alongside the picture, which showed her front doorstep decorated with a beautiful garland and two life-sized nutcracker statues.

Hooded borg coat, £75, ASOS

Michelle tagged interiors company Elements Home & Garden for the overhaul, who also shared images on their own Instagram page.

They gave a close-up of Michelle and Mark's tree, which features red and white signs reading 'Merry Christmas' and 'Santa Stop Here', as well as a red, white and green wreath hanging on the door, with holly berries and fir cones. How adorable is that?

