We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Michelle Keegan has announced some very exciting news that is bound to delight her fans – her popular loungewear set from Very will soon be available in a new colour!

RELATED: Michelle Keegan's cosy dog-walking outfit is just as gorgeous as you'd expect

The colour-block wide-leg trousers and rollneck knit were previously available in a cream and black colourway, but the Our Girl actress took to Instagram to reveal a new chic black version is coming soon.

With the UK currently in its second coronavirus lockdown and everyone spending a lot of time at home again, it can't come soon enough!

Posing in the stunning new co-ord with her dark hair styled in long curls and secured into a high ponytail, Michelle told Instagram fans: "The best seller from my last collection is now in BLACK!!!" OUT NEXT WEEK! @veryuk #ad."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michelle Keegan reveals new home video

If you can't wait another week to get your hands on her ultra-flattering and cosy loungewear, then the cream version is still in stock online – but not for long!

The trousers normally retail for £28 and the jumper for £25, but both are currently in the sale and selling out quickly. We imagine Michelle's new colourway will be equally as popular.

MORE: Michelle Keegan surprises in stylish crop top – and it's a £29 bargain

The actress announced her Very loungewear will soon be available in black!

Last week, the Brassic star gave fans a look inside her stunning lockdown wardrobe as she headed out with her beloved dachshund, Phoebe – and her dog-walking outfit was so gorgeous.

She shared a sweet video from the driver's seat of her car, zooming in on Phoebe who was lying happily on a scarf, before turning the camera to herself to reveal a glimpse at her chic off-duty outfit.

Cream roll-neck jumper, was £25 now £18.75, Very

Cream wide-leg trousers, was £28 now £21, Very

Wearing a black roll neck jumper and a cream teddy coat, Michelle added sunglasses and gold hoop earrings to her look – and as usual, her skin looked flawless.

And her work outfits will also make you want to do a spot of online shopping! On Tuesday, Michelle made a very stylish return to the Brassic set in a crop top.

The Erin Croft actress was pictured wearing a beige top that was covered in a black print and featured a black zip which she left partially open. She paired the iets frans design with black cargo trousers and chunky heeled boots.

READ: Michelle Keegan's Christmas decorations are better than Disneyland

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.