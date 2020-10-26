We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Michelle Keegan has fans swooning over her latest outfit choice!

The star wowed with a glamorous snap on Sunday evening, as she posed in a black mini dress from her Very collection. Captioning the snap: "All dressed up, nowhere to go," Michelle prompted plenty of adoring comments from her friends and fans!

"I cannot even," wrote Emmerdale star Charley Webb, while sister-in-law Jess Wright simply added: "Wow".

Loading the player...



WATCH: Michelle shares stunning new home video

The actress sported her 'Button Detail Compact Knit Skater Dress' from her fashion line at Very, which costs £50. One fan added a positive review of the flattering mini, writing: "I have this dress and it's gorgeous."



Michelle modelled her gorgeous mini dress

The chic dress is made in a cosy ribbed knit fabric, and is clearly popular with shoppers – since it's already sold out in a number of sizes.

On Saturday, Michelle also gave fans a rare glimpse into the home she shares with husband Mark Wright – sharing a snap of one corner of the house, which had been decorated with some colourful items from her Very homeware range.

Knit mini dress, £50, Very

A photo of the lounge area posted on Michelle's Instagram Stories revealed a plush blue armchair sitting in the corner, with a large house plant positioned behind it and wall-mounted gold leaf candle holders to the side.

SHOP SIMILAR: Girl In Mind skater dress, £35, ASOS

Adding a splash of colour, Michelle has placed a pale pink patterned cushion on the chair, covered in a gold palm tree print, while a matching flamingo table lamp sits on a glass side table.

Tying in the pastel colour scheme, the wooden floorboards are also topped with a pale pink sheepskin rug which Michelle's dog Phoebe appears to have taken a liking to!

Michelle shared a gorgeous home picture

"Always finding that sunlight," she wrote, adding: "Pink accessories all from my @veryuk homeware collection."

Fans of Michelle's pink decor can pick up some of her homeware favourites for as little as £25 – bargain!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.