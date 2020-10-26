Fiona Ward
Michelle Keegan looked incredible in a little black dress in her latest photo! See her gorgeous mini dress and find out where to shop it
Michelle Keegan has fans swooning over her latest outfit choice!
The star wowed with a glamorous snap on Sunday evening, as she posed in a black mini dress from her Very collection. Captioning the snap: "All dressed up, nowhere to go," Michelle prompted plenty of adoring comments from her friends and fans!
"I cannot even," wrote Emmerdale star Charley Webb, while sister-in-law Jess Wright simply added: "Wow".
The actress sported her 'Button Detail Compact Knit Skater Dress' from her fashion line at Very, which costs £50. One fan added a positive review of the flattering mini, writing: "I have this dress and it's gorgeous."
Michelle modelled her gorgeous mini dress
The chic dress is made in a cosy ribbed knit fabric, and is clearly popular with shoppers – since it's already sold out in a number of sizes.
On Saturday, Michelle also gave fans a rare glimpse into the home she shares with husband Mark Wright – sharing a snap of one corner of the house, which had been decorated with some colourful items from her Very homeware range.
Knit mini dress, £50, Very
A photo of the lounge area posted on Michelle's Instagram Stories revealed a plush blue armchair sitting in the corner, with a large house plant positioned behind it and wall-mounted gold leaf candle holders to the side.
SHOP SIMILAR: Girl In Mind skater dress, £35, ASOS
Adding a splash of colour, Michelle has placed a pale pink patterned cushion on the chair, covered in a gold palm tree print, while a matching flamingo table lamp sits on a glass side table.
Tying in the pastel colour scheme, the wooden floorboards are also topped with a pale pink sheepskin rug which Michelle's dog Phoebe appears to have taken a liking to!
Michelle shared a gorgeous home picture
"Always finding that sunlight," she wrote, adding: "Pink accessories all from my @veryuk homeware collection."
Fans of Michelle's pink decor can pick up some of her homeware favourites for as little as £25 – bargain!
