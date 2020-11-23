Perrie Edwards has fans saying the same thing about her latest makeover The Sweet Melody singer was pretty in pink

Perrie Edwards showed off the results of her latest makeover this weekend – and wow. The Little Mix singer wowed in a hot pink, velvet dress with a flattering cut-out neckline for her appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show on Saturday night.

The pretty, 80s inspired minidress boasted structured shoulder pads and a bodycon fit. Perrie underwent a major hair transformation for the occasion, sporting a short blonde wig with a retro flick.

Channelling her inner Barbie, Perrie went all out with her colour theme, sweeping pink shadow over her eyelids and adding a slick of bubblegum pink lipstick.

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards looked amazing in a pink dress

Adding some extra glamour, the blonde opted for retro, clumpy mascara, giving her beauty look a doll-like twist.

Alongside a duo of glamorous selfies, the singer wrote: "My two personalities and some hair inspo. On the Jonathan Ross show tonight."

Her fans were blown away by her radically different look, and were all left saying the same thing about her hair transformation.

One wrote, "Barbie is shaking right now", while another shared, "Hey Malibu barbie", and a third joked, "Barbie left the chat".

Others thought Perrie looked more like another icon – singer Katy Perry. "Anyone else getting Katy Perry vibes?", one follower asked, and we can clearly see the resemblance to the American star in her Teenage Dream days.

Fans all likened Perrie to Barbie in the comments

Perrie joined bandmates Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall on Jonathan Ross' ITV chat show, with fourth band member Jesy Nelson sadly absent as she takes some time away for "private medical reasons".

The trio discussed the pitfalls of fame during their TV appearance, for which they were also joined by Joe Wicks and Michael McIntyre.

Leigh-Anne said: “People don’t see how hard it is, the things that go on behind the scenes. People don’t understand the pressure. People sometimes see popstars and think, ‘Oh it is glam and glitz’, but really it’s hard.”

Perrie was recently compared to Tinkerbell

This isn't the first time that Perrie has been likened to a fictional creation thanks to her fashion choices.

Last month, the singer looked incredible as she perched on a velvet sofa in a daring lime green mini dress, cuddling her pet dog Travis.

The stunning silk number, which boasted a strapless cut and ruching at the front, had her fans rushing to the comments section to write the same thing, likening her look to Tinkerbell from Peter Pan.

