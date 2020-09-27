Little Mix: The Search: see the band before and after fame The former X Factor stars have changed so much!

Little Mix's new show Little Mix:The Search sees them look for a new group that they hope will follow in their footsteps.

The girl group shot to fame on The X Factor back in 2011 and became one of the best-selling female acts of all time.

Members Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jesy Nelson not only succeeded commercially – with their debut album DNA making the top ten in the UK, U.S, and eight other countries – but critically, winning Brit Awards in 2017 and 2019.

The pop stars have now sold over 50 million records worldwide, and they want to pass on their knowledge to a new act who – fingers crossed – will also take the world by storm.

But that's in the future, so what about the past? Do you remember what the girls looked like before they hit the big time?

Keep scrolling for a stroll down memory lane…

Before they hit the charts, the Black Magic hitmakers favoured a fresh-faced, innocent look, often wearing their long hair in loose waves and sticking to simple accessories.

Little Mix photographed in December 2011

Jesy used to be much blonder with a trademark side-swept hairstyle, but she now prefers a dark shoulder-length style and much more dramatic makeup with a strong lip.

Perrie has shed the high-necked dresses she wore in her earliest publicity pictures, recently stunning fans with a saucy photo of herself in a barely-there bikini.

The stars brought out the glam for their new album Confetti

Her hair, meanwhile, has gone from flowing and flower crown-adorned to sleek and ombre.

Leigh-Anne prefers a more natural hair colour these days, but back in 2011, her red hair was bang on-trend.

Jade, on the other hand, used to rock purple waves but now looks stunning with blonde curls and much more fashion-forward outfits.

Jesy recently shared a snap of the girls dressed down in matching pyjamas

In some of their earliest performances, the stars had a bit of a 1980s aesthetic, teaming big hair with leather skirts and denim waistcoats.

The stars looked very different in their early performances

All of the girls looked sleek and stylish in their latest photoshoot, however, each pulling off sharp yet feminine styling that reflected their new roles as mentors.

