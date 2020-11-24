We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Kate Garraway turned heads in her statement coat on Tuesday – and we're loving the bold design.

The Good Morning Britain presenter gave fans a glimpse at her off-duty look as she left London's Global Studios after hosting her morning show on Smooth Radio.

MORE: Kate Garraway totally wowed us in her ultra-flattering leather pencil skirt

Kate looked gorgeous in a monochrome houndstooth coat, which she wore over a black jumper, blue flared jeans and black boots. Adding a pop of colour to her cosy ensemble, she finished off her look with a pair of mustard gloves.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Garraway reveals why she feels 'physically sick' about Christmas

While it's not clear where Kate's coat is from, it looks very similar to All Saints' Eda coat, which is currently in the sale for £279.30. The timeless design features a relaxed silhouette that falls below the knees and is perfect for layering – as proved by Kate.

Kate looked great in her houndstooth coat

If the All Saints version is a little out of your price range, then Dorothy Perkins has an equally fabulous take on the classic design for just £48.99 in the sale.

MORE: 28 of the best Christmas jumpers you'll find this year - trust us!

SHOP: Looking for the perfect advent calendar this year? 100+ ideas right this way

Eda Coat, £279.30, All Saints

Last week, Kate got into the festive spirit early by teaming a classic beige trench coat with a Christmas jumper, which she glammed up with a chic leather mini skirt and ankle boots.

Kate revealed on Friday's Good Morning Britain that she will be wearing her impressive Christmas jumper collection from now until the big day.

Belted Wrap Coat, £48.99, Dorothy Perkins

GET SHOPPING: Your Christmas gift guide for 2020

The presenter did change for the actual show, however, looking gorgeous in a chic floral midi dress from Forever Unique. The blue and orange dress featured a flattering keyhole neckline, floaty skirt and waist-cinching silhouette, which Kate teamed with a pair of metallic heels.

Kate looked great wearing Forever Unique

ITV stylist Debbie Harper shared a gorgeous shot of Kate wearing her new dress on her Instagram page too, prompting plenty of fans to comment.

"Love @kategarraway she always looks fantastic. And I want her hair!!!" one wrote, while another added: "Lovely colours."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.