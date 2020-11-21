Amanda Holden wows fans in mini Santa dress Her Instagram followers were very impressed

Not afraid of wearing attention-grabbing outfits, Amanda Holden took to Instagram to share a picture of herself in a racy Santa-inspired outfit to mark the launch of the festive season at Heart radio.

She paired the fur-trimmed velvet mini dress with stripey tights and a large gold and black belt. Amanda even managed to look sultry with the hood of the dress up over her shiny locks.

WATCH: Amanda showed off her amazing Christmas decorations

The star's 1.6million Instagram followers were very impressed with her daring display. As well as the barrage of flame and love heart emojis, her fans were quick to comment. One said: "You look stunning in that Xmas outfit" and another agreed: "Never lets us down with an impressive outfit. You look sensational."

Amanda Holden got in the festive mood with a fur-lined mini dress

In the caption, she urged fans to put up their seasonal décor: "Put up your tree this weekend tag me in to judge the best #christmas."

Her backdrop was a wall of festive decorations, including glittering baubles in white, red and green.

The whole Heart team got dressed up as they launched Christmas songs on the radio

She also shared another snap, showing her alongside fellow presenters Ashley Roberts and Jamie Theakston – who also got into the spirit of the season with festive costumes.

Amanda dazzled fans with her Christmas peacock

Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda has joined many celebrities in putting her Christmas decorations up early. Showing off her fabulous efforts on Instagram, Amanda told the camera: "2020 means I've gone very early with my Christmas decorations, I couldn't wait anymore. And look at this gorgeous tree. And a Christmas peacock."

