Kate Garraway stuns GMB fans in bold cut-out neckline dress

Kate Garraway looked beautiful in a statement red and pink dress to present Good Morning Britain on Thursday.

Wearing another pretty look from favourite online retailer Forever Unique, the newsreader rocked the clashing colours with a rosy pink makeup look and her hair in its usual blonde style.

ITV stylist Debbie Harper shared the look on Instagram, and as ever fans were quick to respond with their compliments! "That looks AMAZING!!!!!!" one wrote, while another added: "Elegant and beautiful."

WATCH: Kate rocks her colourful dress on GMB

Even better, Kate's gorgeous dress is currently in the sale - reduced from £109 down to £65.40 - though it's selling out quickly.

With a flattering keyhole neckline and tie-waist, we're not surprised the star fell in love with it. She finished the look with a pair of classic red heels.

Midi dress, £65.40, Forever Unique

Kate's on-screen looks have been wowing GMB viewers - from her fabulous Zara leather skirt to another bold dress from Forever Unique.

She was also spotted rocking a Christmas jumper and a chic mini skirt while out and about in London recently.

Rocking a mini skirt while off-duty

Kate did admit that the festive season is proving to be a source of anxiety for her during Friday's show, however, as she opened up about uncertain plans with her family.

"I'm conflicted about Christmas, I'm going to be honest with you," she told co-host Ben Shephard.

Kate's husband Derek remains in hospital

"I feel physically sick, actually, and I can just feel my chest tightening at the thought of it, in a total panic about the idea of Darcey, Billy and myself, on our own at Christmas, unable to visit Derek, because of potential restrictions, and that huge emotional hole - and I don't know how to fill it without grandparents, without friends helping to fill it."