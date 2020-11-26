Amanda Holden's head-to-toe lilac look might be her best yet Matchy-matchy vibes…

We're just a little bit in love with Amanda Holden's latest outfit!

The star looked lovely in lilac on Thursday as she was pictured leaving the Heart Radio studios after hosting her daily breakfast show.

Wearing a figure-hugging pencil skirt and matching silky satin blouse, she added a matching coat for her outdoor look, and a pair of neutral heels.

Amanda looked beautiful in her matching lilac look. IMAGE: Rex

As the Heart Radio team celebrated Thanksgiving on Thursday with co-star Ashley Roberts, Amanda also posted a hilarious snap recreating a selfie she took twenty years ago!

WATCH: Amanda rocked a Zara mini skirt on Tuesday

Plenty of fans reacted to the then-and-now snap, though others commented on her chic purple outfit. "Beautiful Amanda," one wrote, while another added: "Loving the purple!"

Others couldn't believe the star's throwback photo, with lots seeing Amanda's resemblance to Keira Knightley! "That's not you! That's Kiera Knightly!!" one follower said, with another adding: "You look like @keiraknightley_official."

Amanda posted a funny throwback on Instagram

Amanda has been wowing her fans with her fashion choices, as usual, and looked gorgeous in a pair of chic leather leggings from Zara on Wednesday.

She rocked Zara on Tuesday too, looking glamorous in a teal jacquard mini skirt from the label, teamed with a polo neck top and opaque black tights.

Wearing a Sosandar skirt on Monday. IMAGE: Rex

And on Monday she looked like she was ready to take on the week in a flattering leather pencil skirt and mustard yellow blouse.

The Britain's Got Talent judge is dressed by her loyal fashion stylist, Karl Willett, who has previously spoken to HELLO! about her approach to style.

Amanda wore a chic Christopher Kane blouse on Wednesday evening

"Amanda is a dream to work with," he said. "She's a dream client, and a friend! She loves to take risks and be adventurous. Her approach to fashion and style is exciting for me - she is open to experiment and push the boundaries."

He added: "She proves you can still look chic and be comfortable at the same time. Our purpose is to inspire everyday women to recreate these looks from the high street."