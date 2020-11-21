We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kate Garraway gave us a glimpse at her off-duty style on Friday, and we're loving her cosy look!

The star looked gorgeous in her fluffy Christmas jumper, which she glammed up with a chic leather mini skirt and ankle boots. Our guess is that she was between shows at Good Morning Britain and Smooth Radio - she's certainly a busy lady.

During the ITV news show on Friday, Kate revealed she was getting in the festive spirit early, by wearing her impressive Christmas jumper collection from now until the big day.

A smiling Kate rocked her leather mini skirt and Christmas jumper

And later, her co-star Ben Shephard shared a sweet picture of Kate as she'd arrived at work, wearing a reindeer jumper and onesie!

WATCH: Kate wore Forever Unique on the show

He adorably wrote: "You know it'll be a good morning when your co host turns up in this outfit… @kategarraway continues to surprise and delight as only she can. Thank you for all your lovely messages I know that she appreciates every single one."

Kate rocked a Christmas onesie on arrival at work!

The presenter did change for the actual show, however, looking gorgeous in a chic floral midi dress from Forever Unique. The blue and orange dress featured a flattering keyhole neckline, floaty skirt and waist-cinching silhouette, which Kate teamed with a pair of metallic heels.

ITV stylist Debbie Harper shared a gorgeous shot of Kate wearing her new dress on her Instagram page too, prompting plenty of fans to comment.

Wearing Forever Unique

"Love @kategarraway she always looks fantastic. And I want her hair!!!" one wrote, while another added: "Lovely colours."

Kate did admit that Christmas is a source of anxiety for her during Friday morning's show, as she opened up about uncertain plans with her family.

Kate's husband Derek remains in hospital

"I'm conflicted about Christmas, I'm going to be honest with you," she told Ben.

"I feel physically sick, actually, and I can just feel my chest tightening at the thought of it, in a total panic about the idea of Darcey, Billy and myself, on our own at Christmas, unable to visit Derek, because of potential restrictions, and that huge emotional hole and I don't know how to fill it without grandparents, without friends helping to fill it."

