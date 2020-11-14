Claudia Winkleman surprises Strictly viewers in Zara dress The Strictly host looks fab-u-lous as ever

Claudia Winkleman knocked it out of the park once again with her Strictly Come Dancing look on Saturday evening. The presenter wowed in a gorgeous black halter neck dress from Zara with satin lapels.

The 48-year-old star joined Tess Daly for another glitzy show following the dramatic news that Nicola Adams had been forced to leave the competition and that judge Motsi Mabuse was having to self-isolate for the next 14 days.

Claudia Winkleman wore a Zara dress

She accessorised her look with a selection of gold jewellery and nude court heels.

Viewers took to Instagram to share their thoughts about Claudia's gorgeous outfit, with one commenting, "Fabulous", and another writing, "Love your dress".

Claudia also looked incredible for last week's show

The star has donned an impressive array of looks for the series thus far, looking incredible in a sequinned Topshop trouser suit for the launch show and a strapless Marchesa number the week after.

She then opted for Ashish sparkles before rocking one of our favourite looks for Movie Week, a striking full-length, black sequinned gown from The Ivory Closet.

Claudia's stylist Sinead McKeefry previously chatted to HELLO! about the pair's working relationship and how she ensures the presenter's Strictly wardrobe is as glamorous as can be.

Discussing their close bond, Sinead said: "Claudia and I shop together but that usually ends in ten minutes of trying on and then a three-hour coffee and a gossip.

Claudia is a joy to work with according to stylist Sinead McKeefry

"I start prep for Claudia's outfits in August and we do a few big fittings throughout the run and then usually see how we feel on the day."

