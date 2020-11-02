Strictly's Claudia Winkleman dazzles viewers in gold Zara trousers

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Claudia Winkleman is no stranger to sequins, with the presenter's Strictly Come Dancing wardrobe packed full of sparkly outfits every year. But we may have found our favourite look – her latest gold trousers!

For the first elimination show of 2020, Claudia sported a plain black blouse, ensuring all eyes fell on her sparkly wide-leg trousers.

While neither the TV star nor her trusted stylist Sinead McKeefry have credited her latest look, we think we may have tracked down her outfit from Zara.

The high street store is selling high-waisted trousers covered with gold/brown sequins for £49.99. Even if we're heading towards a quieter Christmas following the coronavirus outbreak, we can still look glam on our festive Zoom calls, right?

Twitter fans couldn't help but comment on her dazzling outfit, with one writing: "I think I’m in love with Claudia Winkleman’s trousers." A second added: "Claudia Winkleman’s trousers make her legs looks like they’re 7 foot long."

The Strictly presenter looked stunning in gold sequins

On Saturday night, Claudia wore another pretty ensemble that was a bargain in the sale! The presenter wowed once again in Ashish sparkles - a dress that can be found online with 70% off, slashing the original price of £2,255 to £676.

Sequinned wide-leg trousers, £49.99, Zara

And since the 48-year-old is never seen without a pair of killer heels, the question remains: how does she manage the slippery Strictly stairs so elegantly?

Claudia wore a sparkly dress on Saturday night

In 2019, her stylist Sinead – who also works with Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse – told HELLO! a clever trick that we can all copy to improve grip: "I score the bottom, but other than that [her heel walking skills are] all her own effort!"

If the last few years are anything to go by, Claudia and Sinead will have plenty more sparkly outfits prepared for the rest of Strictly – many of which are likely enough to give the glitterball a run for its money. We can't wait...

