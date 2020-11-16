We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Claudia Winkleman wowed Strictly Come Dancing viewers in a little black dress from Zara for Saturday night's show, and she didn't disappoint with her results show look, either.

Looking gorgeous in head-to-toe red, the star rocked another high street label on-screen, this time opting for a bold midi dress from Sandro.

The 'Raya' dress costs £315 and features a pretty jacquard pattern, high neck and long puff sleeves - with Claudia pulling her hair back into a chic and shiny ponytail to show it off. Swoon!

WATCH: Claudia looked gorgeous in her red dress

Finishing her look with matching Gina heels and red lipstick - MAC's Lady Danger, to be exact - we're not surprised fans were quick to flood her with compliments.

Claudia snacked backstage in her head-to-toe red look

"Omg… I want the dress and the shoes, Claud you look stunning," one wrote on Instagram, with another replying: "You look stunning in this outfit.. well, all the time, but I love this outfit!"

A further follower added: "Blimey you outdid yourself from last night with this look! Superbly spot on!!"

Sandro 'Raya' dress, £315, Farfetch

Claudia was dressed as always by her stylist Sinead McKeefry, with hair by Amy Short and makeup by Marcos Gurgel.

The presenter added jewellery by Kirstie Le Marque and Tilly Sveaas to her look.

SHOP SIMILAR: & Other Stories jacquard dress, £46.75, ASOS

MUA Marcos also revealed on his Instagram page that he used the Jeffree Star Cremated palette to create her glittery eyeshadow look for Saturday night's show, to match Claudia's beautiful Zara tuxedo dress.

The star's stylist Sinead has previously chatted to HELLO! about the pair's working relationship and how she ensures the presenter's Strictly wardrobe is as glamorous as can be.

MAC Lady Danger lipstick, £17.50, Look Fantastic

Discussing their close bond, Sinead said: "Claudia and I shop together but that usually ends in ten minutes of trying on and then a three-hour coffee and a gossip.

"I start prep for Claudia's outfits in August and we do a few big fittings throughout the run and then usually see how we feel on the day."

