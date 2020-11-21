Claudia Winkleman's Strictly Blackpool outfit is incredible

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly have continued to keep the nation in high spirits amid the second coronavirus lockdown with their dazzling outfits on Strictly Come Dancing – and Saturday night was no exception!

RELATED: Claudia Winkleman's fiery Strictly dress is more affordable than you might think

The presenting duo looked stunning as usual, but we couldn't tear our eyes away from Claudia's gorgeous Norma Kamali leopard print jumpsuit. The 48-year-old took a walk on the wild side with her outfit of choice, and she paired it with her usual skyscraper heels in matching leopard print.

Claudia Winkleman posed backstage before the show

The presenter hinted there was an issue with the outfit arriving for the show as she captioned it saying: "Thank you to Hong from DHL (it's a long story)."

Claudia kept the rest of her look simple with Kirstie Le Marque diamonds, while her iconic dark fringe framed her eyes.

You can get Claudia's look:

Leopard print jumpsuit, £347, Norma Kamali at Mytheresa

SHOP NOW

Since it would usually have been Blackpool week, which would involve a trip to the Tower Ballroom, it's no surprise that Claudia chose to pull out all the stops – even if the show was still filmed at the usual setting, Elstree studios.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Claudia Winkleman rocks eye-popping red Sandro dress on Strictly Come Dancing

Her stylist Sinead McKeefry previously gave fans a sneak peek into the pair's wardrobe preparations for the show, revealing that she likes to shop for Claudia's outfits at Net-A-Porter or Zara – as proven by last week's black halter neck dress from Zara with satin lapels.

READ: Claudia Winkleman's daily diet: discover the Strictly star's breakfast, lunch and dinner

"Claud loves fashion so she is happy to experiment," Sinead told HELLO!.

Although Sinead admitted the TV star loves black (who doesn't?!), she's also not afraid to opt for a bold colour, too. Case in point, her iconic red sequined Zara suit from 2019 and her gold wide-leg trousers for the first elimination show of 2020!

Claudia's stylist Sinead McKeefry revealed she isn't afraid to experiment with her outfits

But with sparkly dresses and rainbow colours also a staple in Tess' Strictly wardrobe, it begs the question: how do the co-stars coordinate their ensembles to avoid clashes? Sinead revealed all…

When we asked if she checked with James Yardley - Tess's stylist - she said: "Yes, James and I confer and the girls are great. If they both maybe want to wear something similar, they are both the first to say ‘no, you wear it I’ll wear something else...’ which is a credit to them. We don’t do drama."

GALLERY: A look inside Tess Daly and husband Vernon Kay's family photo album

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.