Kelly Brook proved that she's the queen of power dressing on Tuesday, when she wore a stunning dogtooth skirt and blazer combo to work.

The star looked gorgeous in F&F's £16 'Dogtooth Skirt', which she paired with a matching blazer, a lilac turtleneck and some fabulous heart-shaped sunglasses for good measure.

WATCH: Kelly Brook gets stunning hair makeover

Kelly often wears show-stopping pieces from the fashion brand, and even opted for a sequined co-ord from F&F for her 41st birthday celebrations last month.

Kelly nailed power dressing

The rosé-coloured skirt and top were covered in sparkly sequins, and you'd be forgiven for thinking Kelly's birthday get-up hailed from a high-end fashion brand as opposed to the local Tesco!

Dogtooth Skirt, £16, F&F

Last year, the Heart Radio host even launched her very own F&F collection.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! in 2019 about her very glittery line, Kelly revealed: "I love going out to parties and I love a glittery dress … so I think my favourite dress of the whole collection would be the black tuxedo dress."

She continued: "[It's] really chic and I could wear that on a date, wear it to a party, wear it on a red carpet, [it's the] little black dress that you need in your closet."

Kelly's birthday outfit

At the time, she also discussed what made her want to collaborate with the brand and explained the inspiration behind the edit.

"I started my new job on Heart radio at the start of the year and moving from the countryside into London, I realised that all I had was Barbour jackets and roll-necks."

Kelly continued: "So I thought 'right I need to figure out what my style is'… and I was so impressed with the quality, the style … I feel like more women should know about [the F&F edit] because everything's under 40 quid."

