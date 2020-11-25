Kelly Brook stuns in Emily in Paris outfit – and Lily Collins would approve

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kelly Brook is taking major style cues from Emily in Paris – and her latest look is très chic. Celebrating her 41st birthday in style, the Heart FM presenter put together the perfect Parisian outfit, stepping out in an iconic red beret teamed with a fitted check blazer, cropped leather culottes and patent stilettos by French designer, Christian Louboutin.

Channelling Lily Collins as she headed to the Global Studios in London, Kelly wore her long caramel locks down in loose curls and opted for a natural and dewy complexion. She dusted her eyes in an autumnal copper shadow complete with statement lashes, contouring bronzer and a nude lipstick to match – J'adore.

Feeling inspired? While the model is yet to reveal her exact outfit details, we've found a number of alternatives from the high street.

Retailing at just £10, ASOS is selling this classic cherry red beret, and it's selling fast. Serve some seriously stylish looks this winter by adding a pop of colour to your desk-to-daywear ensembles.

Another ASOS find we're in love with this checked jacket which features notch lapels, padded shoulders and a two-button fastening. Effortlessly cool we can see this black-and-white blazer paired with anything from high-waisted mom jeans to tailored shorts or leather trousers like Kelly.

As for her fitted culottes, we've found an ultra-glam pair from H&M. Priced at £24, you can also shop them in brown.

Kelly is clearly a huge fan of the show, and she also had an Emily in Paris birthday cake to mark her special day. The former movie star shared a snap of her impressive three-tiered gateau on Instagram, revealing that it had been made by Manchester-based Zara Cakes. Atop the cake sat a miniature version of Kelly, swinging her legs over the side of the black and white design.

The middle layer was gold and dotted with framed photographs. In one, Kelly could be seen posing in the French capital, and in the other, the Heart Radio star shared a kiss with her boyfriend Jeremy Parisi.

The bottom section of the cake was covered with bright red roses and more framed photos of the model, and at its base sat not just a pair of colourful macaroons and the words "Kelly in Paris," but even one of Kelly's favourite tipples, not to mention the most adorable little figurine of her and Jeremy's beloved pet pooch Teddy.

