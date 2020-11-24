Kelly Brook's 41st birthday cake is the definition of spectacular The star shared a photo of her cake on Instagram

Kelly Brook turned 41 on Monday, and her Paris-themed birthday cake might just be the most spectacular we've ever seen.

Atop of the three-tiered gateau sat a miniature version of Kelly, swinging her legs over the side of the top of the cake, which featured black and white stripes.

Kelly donned a chic black dress and a pearl necklace, and behind her was an edible version of the Eiffel Tower.

The middle layer was gold, and dotted with framed photographs. In one, Kelly could be seen posing in the French capital, and in the other, the Heart Radio star shared a kiss with her boyfriend Jeremy Parisi.

The bottom section of the cake was covered with bright red roses and more framed photos of the model, and at its base sat not just a pair of colourful macaroons and the words "Kelly in Paris," but even one of Kelly's favourite tipples, not to mention the most adorable little figurine of her and Jeremy's beloved pet pooch Teddy.

How incredible is that cake?

The former movie star revealed that her impressive birthday cake had been made by Manchester-based Zara Cakes, with the company also sharing a snap of their epic creation on social media – much to the delight of fans.

"Amazing," wrote one beneath a photo of the cake, with many more leaving heart eye emojis.

Kelly also shared a photo of her stylish birthday decorations

Kelly herself couldn’t help gushing about her present, writing: "Best cake ever!"

Sharing a photo of herself looking glitzy on her big day, Kelly could be seen wearing a rose gold sequined co-ord from one of her favourite bargain brands – F&F at Tesco.

"All glammed up and nowhere to go!!! 41 Hun," she captioned the photo.

