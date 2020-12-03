We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Cementing her status as one of the most fashion-forward presenters on TV, Jane Moore certainly caused a stir when she stepped out in a bold new outfit. Dressed to impress, the Loose Women star returned to the panel on Thursday, donning a dark green leather co-ord to host the hit ITV show alongside Christine Lampard, Nadia Sawalha and Saira Khan.

Jane posted a video of her outfit on Instagram

Putting together the chicest desk-to-daywear ensemble, Jane expertly coordinated two pieces from two different brands - teaming a pleather shirt from Oliver Bonas with a pleated midi skirt from another of her favourite labels, Zara.

Finishing off her look with a pair of black court shoes and silver jewellery, the presenter styled her iconic blonde bob in loose curls. As for her makeup, she modelled a brown smokey shadow complete with rosy blusher and a pale pink lipgloss to match – so stunning!

The TV star looked so stunning on Loose Women

In love with her gorgeous green look? Fans can shop Jane's entire outfit online. Retailing at £55, the Faux Leather Green Button Down Shirt is still available in UK sizes 6-18. Adding a little edge to your winter wardrobe, it features a narrow collar and long sleeves, completed with subtle stitch detailing and popper button fastenings.

Faux Leather Green Button Down Shirt, £55, Oliver Bonas

As for her skirt, it's a steal at £25.99 - but you better act fast, it's selling like hotcakes! Made from faux leather, you're sure to cut a stylish figure in this bottle green midi thanks to its ultra-flattering high waist and flared hem.

Faux Leather Midi Skirt, £25.99, Zara

Taking to Instagram to share her outfit details, it's hardly surprising that Jane received a flurry of compliments from her 124k followers.

Posting a video, she wrote: "Weirdly, even though today's @loosewomen outfit looks like a dress, it's actually a shirt and skirt from two different shops. The shirt is from @oliverbonas and the skirt from @zara. Both made from the same dark green pleather! See you @itv now."

Responding to the post, one fan wrote: "Very elegant Jane, love the colour too". Another added: "You look stunning Jane - from top to toe!"

