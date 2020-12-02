Jane Moore stuns with post-lockdown hair transformation The Loose Women star is looking lovely!

Loose Women panellist Jane Moore always looks so stylish, but she's clearly been looking forward to getting her hair spruced up for at least a month now.

The star was quick to share her hair transformation on social media now that salons in London have opened back up following the second lockdown in England.

Jane took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, where she uploaded a photo of herself wearing a mask while sitting at her hairdressers.

Her fringe hung down way past her eyes and the star jokingly captioned the image with a gif which read: "Tap to Tidy".

Her next snap showed her post-haircut look, and we're impressed.

Not only has her fringe been tidied so her eyes are now visible, but the rest of her blonde bob has been given a trim with feathered ends, so it looks lighter and smarter – lovely!

The veteran journalist and broadcaster looked great, but she always manages to remain stylish.

Jane appeared keen to have her hair cut!

Back in the summer, she waited out the closure of hairdressers by styling her own hair – and her fans loved it.

While Jane is known for her signature bob, she improvised by pulling her hair back into an elegant ponytail with a side-swept fringe.

Posing in a restaurant holding a glass of wine and wearing a simple but chic white shirt and black blazer, she looked the picture of relaxed elegance.

The finished result was so stylish

The 58-year-old's followers were quick to gush over how good she looked, with one commenting: "You look beautiful and so radiant."

Others agreed, adding: "You look lovely Jane," "As usual Jane you look amazing," And: "You look lovely as always, hair really suits you."

Another, meanwhile, was more curious about the presenter's alcohol consumption, teasing, "Enjoy. But how many wines???" Jane responded simply: "2!"

Stylish and restrained…

