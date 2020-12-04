Christine Lampard just put a fresh spin on winter florals, and fans are in love with her latest look. Returning to the Loose Women panel on Thursday, the mum-of-one stepped out in the Miley Midi Dress from high street label Mint Velvet, which retails at £139. Polishing off her desk-to-daywear ensemble with a delicate silver jewellery set, Christine looked absolutely stunning!

RELATED: Christine and Frank Lampard's £10million home has to be seen to be believed

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Take note! Christine Lampard's 5 style lessons

Christine co-hosted the panel on Thursday

Keeping all eyes on her, the presenter wore her brunette hair down in soft, loose curls and opted for a natural and dewy complexion. Dusting her eyes in a brown smokey shadow complete with voluminous lashes, rosy blusher and a nude lipgloss to match, Christine's makeup complimented the navy hues of her dress perfectly.

READ: Christine Lampard's ravishing red Mango dress features the chicest print

Miley Midi Dress, £139, Mint Velvet

Since her appearance on the show, viewers have been clamouring to get their hands on her fabulous floral frock, and we've found it online. Available in black, the 'Miley' is cut from 100% recycled polyester chiffon, giving it a chic semi-sheer effect. Printed all over with white dandelions and gold foil details, it's designed in a fit-and-flare silhouette with long sleeves, a V neckline and loose ties.

MORE: Jane Moore's gorgeous leather co-ord has a unique detail

Falling to an A-line midi skirt, this gorgeous dress would look seriously stylish paired with black knee-high boots and a trusty tote. Looking for something more casual? Create an effortlessly cool outfit by adding box-fresh trainers and a crossbody bag. Fans of this silhouette can also shop it in a black and white floral print. The 'Abi', priced at £139, is just as stunning, and we can see it teamed with black suede ankle boots.

Christine regularly wows Loose Women viewers with her on-screen outfits, and she recently had fans eager to get their hands on her ravishing red dress from Mango. Taking a walk on the wild side, the TV star's belted shirt dress certainly stood out thanks to it's red and black snake print.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.