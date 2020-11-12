Christine Lampard's figure-hugging dress has fans swooning

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Christine Lampard's autumn wardrobe is a thing of dreams and her latest look might just be her best yet. Returning to the Loose Women panel on Thursday, the TV star donned a bright magenta dress from designer label The Fold – and fans are swooning.

Making a statement in her vibrant midi, Christine decided upon the 'Allerton' dress, which is made from super-soft merino wool and fitted with a modern high neck and long sleeves. A feminine fit-and-flare silhouette, it features a unique detail in the form of a long attached belt which ties in at the waist. Bringing warmth and colour to even the greyest of days, it's the ultimate winter essential and would look so glam paired with knee-high boots.

VIDEO: In need of style inspiration? Take tips from Christine Lampard

Christine wowed in a knitted dress from The Fold

Keeping her look effortlessly elegant and understated, Christine polished off her ensemble with silver jewellery. As for her hair and makeup, she wore her brunette tresses down in loose curls and colour-coordinated her makeup with the purple hues of her dress. Modelling a brown smokey eye complete with voluminous lashes, rosy blusher and a subtle fuschia lipstick to match, Christine looked absolutely stunning!

Allerton Dress Magenta Merino, £265, The Fold

In love with her dress? Good news, you can shop this gorgeous merino knit online for £265. It also comes in two colours – magenta and grey – the latter of which Christine's Loose Women co-star Andrea McLean modelled on the show back in October. Why not get both?

Christine's co-star Andrea has previously worn the same dress in grey

When it comes to putting together her on-screen outfits, Christine loves to experiment with brights colours, and last week she had fans clamouring to get their hands on another of her bold fashion choices. Stepping out in the dreamiest rainbow dress from Hush, the TV star wore the 'Amabel' which draws inspiration from artist Phyllida Barlow's mood-lifting use of colour – and we love it.

