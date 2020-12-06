We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Martine McCutcheon enjoyed a date night with her husband Jack McManus over the weekend following the end of the second coronavirus lockdown – and didn't she look incredible?

The former EastEnders star, 44, took to Instagram to document the occasion, posting a sweet boomerang video of the couple dancing in front of a giant Christmas tree.

Martine looked stunning in a white figure-hugging maxi dress that was covered in black polka dots and feminine ruffles. Thanks to the star providing outfit credits, we've tracked down the Pretty Lavish design which retails for £80 – but we'd recommend acting fast if you want to get your hands on the frock, as some sizes have already begun to sell out.

Not sure you want to risk a white dress during the festive season? Fear not, it also comes in a black colourway.

To finish off her look, Martine added black strappy heels and sparkly drop earrings which stood out against her dark curls.

Martine and Jack looked glamorous on their date night

"About Last Night: @thesavoylondon We had such a fun time! My god we needed it! We’ve both been working so hard and covid has obviously put the block on so many things so it was so good to tie in work and a date night and actually get dressed up and see people!

"We still need to wear masks of course but we whipped them off in the wee small hours to get a pic of us a bit tiddly by the fabulous Christmas tree! Thank you for looking after us as always @thesavoylondon We’ve missed you!" Martine captioned the post.

Spotty maxi dress, £80, Pretty Lavish

Fans were quick to praise the stylish couple, with one writing: "Omg you look AMAZING." A second added: "Love this, love you guys xx you look stunning," while a third agreed, commenting: "Stunning dress."

Following her glamorous evening, Martine likely returned home and changed into equally stylish pyjamas, such as the ones she showed off back in September.

The TV star shared a snap of herself enjoying a nice cup of tea in the garden on Instagram wearing fabulous satin Boohoo pyjamas covered in zebras – and the bargain set only costs £24!

