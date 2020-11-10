Martine McCutcheon shows off grand windows at home The famous actress shared a video on Instagram

Martine McCutcheon nearly jumped out of her skin on Tuesday, when her meditation session was interrupted by a window cleaner.

MORE: Inside Strictly and EastEnders star Maisie Smith's love life

The former EastEnders star shared the hilarious news on Instagram, also revealing that her home's windows are very grand indeed!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Martine McCutcheon shares romantic anniversary celebrations

"Trying to meditate and then the window cleaner arrives. I nearly jumped out of my skin!" wrote the famous mum across clip of her large windows being cleaned.

RELATED: Martine McCutcheon criticised for showing 'too much flesh' in bedroom snap – see her response

Martine showed off her beautiful windows on Instagram

RELATED: Inside Eastenders star Martine McCutcheon’s beautiful Surrey home

The beautiful stately glass panels – which feature lattice detailing – look out onto Martine's stunning garden.

Martine and her family spent a lot of time in their garden during the coronavirus pandemic, with the former singer sharing numerous photos of the incredible outdoor space.

It features an endless lawn, and is framed with tall bushes. Martine has decked it out with brown wicker furniture, including a sofa furnished with cream cushions, and a table that she had dressed with a white and blue checked tablecloth.

Martine's garden is spectacular

But while the 44-year-old's garden is certainly show-stopping, the rest of Martine's house is equally impressive.

Not only does the Love Actually star have her own private recording studio that features all the equipment she could ever wish for, including keyboards, a piano and a large table, but her home also boasts not one, but two living rooms!

The beautiful kitchen is decked out with sky blue tiles on the walls and white cupboards, and there's a large black island unit in the middle of the room, with two white lampshades hanging overhead.

In the past, Martine has even posed for a photo in her bedroom, giving fans a glimpse of her bed. It features an enormous button-back grey headboard, and is dressed with crinkled white bed linen.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.