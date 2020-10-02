Martine McCutcheon reveals romantic anniversary getaway The EastEnders star shared exactly what she got up to

EastEnders star Martine McCutcheon revealed her romantic wedding anniversary celebrations with a series of videos and photos taken with her husband Jack McManus.

The couple chose to spend the evening at Beaverbrook, a luxury country hotel and spa in Surrey, and it seems Martine and Jack are longstanding fans of the location.

WATCH: Martine McCutcheon takes fans inside romantic anniversary getaway

"Morning!!," Martine captioned her first snap. "Myself and Jack are having a belated 8th wedding anniversary celebration at one of our favourite places @beaverbrook. Happy anniversary @jackmcmanus1 at last we can celebrate. #sep17th #anniversary #belated #celebrate."

She went on to give fans a look inside the destination, including a video of their room. "Loving the Windsor suite," she wrote.

Martine's suite boasts its own bath

The couple even had their own enormous freestanding bath which Martine posed for a photo in and added, "Having a relax before we go to dinner."

Martine and Jack enjoyed dinner at the hotel

As the night came to a close, Martine gave a gleaming review of the destination as she said, "We had a fabulous dinner! Love you baby."

Martine and Jack tied the knot on 17 September 2012, and the wedding was exclusively covered by HELLO!. They said 'I do' on the shores of Italy's Lake Como, in a speedboat featured in the film Ocean's 12.

At the time, Martine opened up about her feelings for Jack and explained: "We are best friends as well as lovers and totally supportive of one another. We feel that we can conquer anything the world throws at us as long as we have each other, and that's a rare thing. In a world where everything is so disposable, isn’t it so lovely to do something that has that optimism of, 'Yes, we're going to last the distance.'"

Sure enough, the couple are still happily married, and are now proud parents to their five-year-old son Rafferty Jack.

