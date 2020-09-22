﻿
martine-pj-

Martine McCutcheon's fans in love with her unique pyjamas

The star nailed comfy chic!

Aisha Nozari

Martine McCutcheon enjoyed a rare day off on Monday, and even posted a photo of herself enjoying a nice cup of tea in the garden on Instagram!

But it was the star's fabulous satin Boohoo pyjamas that really caught our eye – and by the looks of it – Martine's followers were just as obsessed with her PJs as we are!

Loading the player...

 

WATCH: Former EastEnders actress Martine McCutcheon shared a glimpse of her home on Instagram

The former EastEnders star donned the 'Zebra Print Satin Nightwear Set' as she lapped up the sunshine with a cuppa, and the unique pair of pyjamas are currently available in sizes 6-16 online, plus will only set you back £24!

How funky is that chic Zebra print pattern?

martine-pjs-

Martine wore the most fabulous pyjamas 

Alongside the stylish photo, fashionista Martine told her followers: "Yep! I’m still in my Jim jams having a cuppa! The garden is glorious and @jackmcmanus1 did the school run! Whoop whoop! First proper day off in a while so I’m making the most of it! #lazymorning #chilling #loveacuppainthegarden PS PJ’s are @boohoo."

Fans rushed to the comment section of the doting mum's post to gush about her get-up.

boohoo-pjs-

Zebra Print Satin Nightwear Set, £24, Boohoo

BUY NOW

"I am loving your jim-jams they’re fabulous!" wrote one, with others adding: "Love your PJs."

And while our attention this week is firmly on the actress' sleepwear, we're still not over the genius fashion hack Martine shared with us last month.

martine-mccutcheon-jeans

We're still not over her denim hack 

We all know how difficult it can be to find a pair of jeans that fit perfectly, but when it comes to denim, we'd recommend taking a leaf out of the Love Actually star's book.

Martine's solution? Try the menswear section!

Showing off her casual weekend outfit on social media in August, which consisted of a black silky top from eBay, cute black sandals from ASOS and blue skinny jeans, the 44-year-old revealed that her trousers weren't from Topshop, but Topman!

