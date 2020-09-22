We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Martine McCutcheon enjoyed a rare day off on Monday, and even posted a photo of herself enjoying a nice cup of tea in the garden on Instagram!

But it was the star's fabulous satin Boohoo pyjamas that really caught our eye – and by the looks of it – Martine's followers were just as obsessed with her PJs as we are!

The former EastEnders star donned the 'Zebra Print Satin Nightwear Set' as she lapped up the sunshine with a cuppa, and the unique pair of pyjamas are currently available in sizes 6-16 online, plus will only set you back £24!

How funky is that chic Zebra print pattern?

Martine wore the most fabulous pyjamas

Alongside the stylish photo, fashionista Martine told her followers: "Yep! I’m still in my Jim jams having a cuppa! The garden is glorious and @jackmcmanus1 did the school run! Whoop whoop! First proper day off in a while so I’m making the most of it! #lazymorning #chilling #loveacuppainthegarden PS PJ’s are @boohoo."

Fans rushed to the comment section of the doting mum's post to gush about her get-up.

Zebra Print Satin Nightwear Set, £24, Boohoo

"I am loving your jim-jams they’re fabulous!" wrote one, with others adding: "Love your PJs."

And while our attention this week is firmly on the actress' sleepwear, we're still not over the genius fashion hack Martine shared with us last month.

We're still not over her denim hack

We all know how difficult it can be to find a pair of jeans that fit perfectly, but when it comes to denim, we'd recommend taking a leaf out of the Love Actually star's book.

Martine's solution? Try the menswear section!

Showing off her casual weekend outfit on social media in August, which consisted of a black silky top from eBay, cute black sandals from ASOS and blue skinny jeans, the 44-year-old revealed that her trousers weren't from Topshop, but Topman!

