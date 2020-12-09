We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Abbey Clancy just made us blush with her stunning new photos. The model shared a series of gorgeous images on her Instagram account on Wednesday, and fans went wild for her daring look.

The mother-of-four – who raises children Sophia, Liberty, Johnny and Jack with husband Peter Crouch – rocked a statement shearling trim coat teamed with a sexy pair of knee-high leather boots.

Abbey posed in front of a brick wall, showing off her lithe legs in her super chic footwear as she modelled "the coat of dreams".

Abbey Clancy modelled a yellow coat and knee-high boots

Her yellow Saks Potts jacket boasted an oversized fluffy collar, matching cuffs and was cinched in at the waist with a belt. Perfection.

The stunning images, taken by Karis Kennedy Photography, quickly racked up thousands of likes.

Abbey's seductive photoshoot was met with an influx of comments from her followers – including Holly Willoughby. "Holy moly", The This Morning presenter exclaimed. Our thoughts exactly!

Her fashion-savvy fans were left drooling over the coat, while others couldn't get over how "stunning" Abbey looked.

Abbey recently confessed lockdown has aged her by about ten years after many nights spent drinking on the sofa with husband Peter.

She told The Sun: "There's been far too much alcohol consumed so I feel like I've aged about ten years in this lockdown."

The model also admitted that while she's been living in loungewear during lockdown, her football pundit husband isn't a fan and prefers her to wear "as little as possible".

Abbey's husband Peter Crouch has strong opinions about her fashion

Speaking on an Instagram Live chat with Love Magazine over the summer, Peter joked: "She'll go on a shoot and I'll look at the pictures and go, 'Oh my God, she looks incredible!'

"And then she gets back home, takes her make-up off and puts on the bloody fleece dressing gown." Who can blame her?

