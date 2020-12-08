We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Victoria Beckham never fails to look chic, whether she's walking the red carpet, working from home, or even relaxing in her pyjamas!

That's exactly what she did on Monday night, and she shared an Instagram photo to prove it. After what she called a "busy Monday", the former Spice Girls star slipped on her luxurious blue and cream striped pyjama set from her VVB collection.

Posing in the study of the Beckhams' Cotswolds home, she wrote: "What I wish I was wearing after a busy Monday! So obsessed with this beautiful VVB pyjama set. For this week only you can get the robe embroidered with your initials too – such a thoughtful gift (or treat to yourself!) xx vb."

The pyjama set, which retails for £220, includes a short-sleeved pyjama shirt with a relaxed fit and contrasting hem, wide-leg bottoms and a matching eye mask and travel pouch. In her photos, Victoria had layered the matching robe over the top of her pyjamas.

All items are embroidered with red VB logos, but the robe can now be personalised with your own initials for an extra £20.

Fans took to the comments section to praise Victoria's outfit (and her flexibility with her classic VB leg stretch!), with one writing: "Love it, unfortunately too expensive for me in this COVID times." A second added: "Stunning!" and a third joked: "That leg though."

Her latest outfit is a much more relaxed, dressed-down style compared to some of her recent looks. On Monday, Victoria rocked one of her favourite black dresses in a new video for her Victoria Beckham Beauty Instagram account, and fans are in love!

Talking to the camera about her favourite stocking fillers, the star looked incredible in her keyhole neckline dress – which she teamed with her signature tousled waves and immaculate makeup.

Meanwhile, she rocked some festive sequins over the weekend with her plunging blue shirt which she teamed with jeans.

