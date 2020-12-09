Holly Willoughby's gorgeous glittering dress is so unexpected

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Another day, another incredible festive outfit from Holly Willoughby! The This Morning host just pulled off the most unexpected of looks to host the ITV show alongside Phillip Schofield, emerging in a dazzling sequinned dress.

The sparkling number from Needle & Thread was a bold choice for the morning programme, and certainly wouldn't have looked out of place at a Christmas party!

The statement 'Harlequin Rose Sequin Ballerina Dress' features sheer sleeves and intricate silver and rose coloured sequin embellishment. A ruffled tulle neckline, flared ¾ length sleeves and a softly pleated skirt make the look even more special. We're in love.

Holly Willoughby looked gorgeous in a Needle & Thread dress

Holly was clearly feeling her outfit of the day too, taking to Instagram to show off the dreamy dress. "Glitter galore and then add more! #hollyjollychristmas ... joined by the fabulous Nigel Havers and Julian Clary and the equally wonderful @mralfieboe and @mrmichaelball today... see you on @thismorning at 10am... Dress by @needleandthreadlondon", she penned.

The mother-of-three's fans rushed to compliment her outfit, with one writing, " Stunning yet still understated. Fab", while another shared, "Omg!! This dress is stunning! very Christmassy n sparkly x".

The brand also thanked Holly for choosing the look, which is bound to sell out following her TV appearance. At £475.00, it's a worthwhile investment for Christmas celebrations for years to come.

Holly's outfit choices have been nothing short of sensational this week. Going into full-on Christmas mode, the presenter donned a white ASOS midi skirt with shimmering sequin detailing on Tuesday.

The This Morning star looked stunning in The Vampire's Wife

And the day before, Holly donned a glitzy red dress from cult designer brand The Vampire's Wife, which she rented from sustainable fashion platform Hurr.

The glamorous dress costs £1,595, but it's just £164 per day to rent – a great option for a special occasion.